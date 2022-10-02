CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One important piece of equipment that was spared from Hurricane Ian, is the Artemis 1 moon rocket.

The rocket had been returned to its hanger to protect it from Ian. Nasa says it sustained, “only minor water intrusion,” and was not damaged by the storm.

Nasa hopes to launch Artemis sometime between November 12th and 27th. Artemis 1 has already missed multiple launch windows due to weather and technical issues.

The ultimate goal of the Artemis program is to return astronauts to the lunar surface.