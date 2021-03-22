As Massachusetts enters new phase, more residents become eligible for COVID vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who are 60 and older, as well as certain groups of essential workers, are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents who are at least 60-years-old and a new group of essential workers can register for a vaccine appointment, including grocery store employees, retail and foodservice workers, convenience store workers, transit workers, public works and sanitation workers, utility workers, and people in public health.

The state received 316,000 total doses from the federal government this past week, including 8,000 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Those working in the court system, food pantry workers and volunteers, vaccine development workers, and medical supply chain volunteers are also eligible. This plan leads to everyone 16 years and older becoming eligible by April 19.

“I think we are going to have a big influx of vaccines early in the month. Not everyone is going to be able to get an appointment on March 19, but to say that they are eligible means we won’t have to worry about rules about whether a person is eligible or not,” President and CEO of Baystate Medical Center told 22News.

Additionally, starting April 5, anyone 55 years and older will also become eligible.