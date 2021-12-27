As tax season approaches, here’s what you can do now

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The end of the year is here, which means that tax season is right around the corner.

Taxes have become more complicated during the pandemic with newly added exemptions and deductions so it’s more important than ever to get ahead of the game. There are a few things you can do to get ready as we enter a new year:

Get started early. This means creating a checklist of any documents related to income you receive from work or investments.

Do an estimate of what your tax refund will look like or what you may owe.

If you’re investing, consider selling your losing stocks.

Fill up your tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

If you’re investing in a 401k or Health Savings Account, do your best to fill up those accounts to their limits before the end of the year to either defer taxes or secure a tax write off.

Consider donating to a charity for tax benefits, you can deduct that donation against your adjusted gross income.

While organizing and preparing your taxes is probably low on the fun scale, it’s a key component to your financial wellbeing and future.