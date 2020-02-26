Ash Wednesday: Local church’s offering services

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced a fifth person has died of a vaping-related illness Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a man in his 40s from Suffolk County was reportedly vaping THC which is an ingredient found in marijuana. This case is among 46 confirmed cases of e-cigarette or vaping-related illness that has been reported since September 11, 2019. In September, Massachusetts began requiring clinicians to report any unexplained lung injury in a patient to the department.