Ash Wednesday: Local church’s offering services

(WWLP) – Wednesday marks the start of Lent. Take a look at local churches offering Ash Wednesday services.
Services:
Greenfield
- Saint James and Andrew: 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. near the corner of Church and Federal Streets in front of the church and downtown.
Agawam
- Saint John’s Church: 12:10 p.m., 6:00 p.m.
Amherst
- Newman Catholic Center: 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m.
- Grace Episcopal Church: 12:10 p.m., 5:00 p.m.
Belchertown
- St. Francis of Assisi Parish: 12:10 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Brimfield
- St. Christopher Parish: 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
Chicopee
- St. Anne Parish: 9:00 a.m., 6:00 p.m.
- St. Stans Basilica: 12:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
East Longmeadow
- St. Michael’s Parish: 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
Feeding Hills
- Sacred Heart Parish: 6:00 p.m.
Holyoke
- Our Lady of the Cross Parish: 6:30 p.m.
- Blessed Sacrament Parish: 5:30 p.m.
Longmeadow
- Saint Mary’s Parish: 3:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m.
Ludlow
- St. Elizabeth Parish: 12:10 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
Russell
- Holy Family Parish: 7:00 p.m.
South Hadley
- St. Patrick’s Church: 12:10 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
Springfield
- Cathedral of St. Michael: 12:10 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
- St. Francis on Bridge St: 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- Holy Cross Parish: 4:00 p.m.
West Springfield
- Saint Thomas The Apostle: 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m
Westfield
- St. Mary’s: 6:00 p.m.
Wilbraham
- Saint Cecilia: 4:00 p.m.
If we missed your church, email us at ReporIt@wwlp.com