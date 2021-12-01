Asian CARES presentation held during Gaming Commission virtual public meeting

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Director of Research and Responsible Gaming Mark Vander Linden and Research Manager Marie-Claire Flores-Pajot will lead a presentation related to the Asian CARES Report. Other presenters include Dr. Heang Leung Rubin, Asian CARES Principal Investigator and Community Engagement Consultant; Ben Hires, Executive Director of the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center; Yoyo Yau, Chief Program Officer of the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center.

A livestream will be available at MassGaming.com. Community members are also invited to follow along with live meeting updates by connecting with the Commission on Twitter, @MassGamingComm or via conference call: conference call number: 1-646-741-5292, Meeting ID: 112 877 9572

An update will be provides on hybrid working and reopening the office.