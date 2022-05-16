WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Two people died and at least three others were injured in an early Saturday morning blaze that destroyed at an apartment building in Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The Worcester Fire Department said the fire broke out at the the Bingham Square Apartments at around 3:30 a.m. and took nearly 70 firefighters and more than two hours to knock down.

Mayor Joseph Petty sent condolences to the families of the victims, who authorities have not identified.

“Tragedies such as this affect so many lives and our city will no doubt come together to support those who are suffering from such an unimaginable loss,” he said in a statement.

The three injured survivors were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Fire officials said the cause of fire remains under investigation. They said the three-story building, which contained six units, was completely destroyed, and two other neighboring buildings were also damaged.

The department said no firefighters were injured, and the Red Cross said it was assisting the displaced families.