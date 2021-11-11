Athol man identified after deadly Route 2 motorcycle accident

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have released the name of the motorcyclist that died in an accident on Route 2 in Athol on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Curtis Byner of Athol. According to Massachusetts State Police, the motorcycle accident occurred on the eastbound lane near the 75 mile marker. All lanes of Route 2 were closed for more than five hours Wednesday as an investigation took place.

State Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident along with State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Franklin County.