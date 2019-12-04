Athol Police officers help elderly man with snow removal after two-day storm

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Athol Police officers helped an elderly man with snow clean up after the man’s snow removal equipment stopped working following the two-day storm in our area Tuesday night.

The Athol Police Department posted on Facebook that officers Adams and Unaitis were conducting a welfare check on the elderly resident when they found out his snowblower had broken down.

The two officers got into action and cleaned the snow off the man’s van. They even shoveled his driveway!

A photo shared by the police department on Facebook shows the two officers in the middle of a snow pile, cleaning with a smile on their faces.