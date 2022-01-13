Attorney General Healey joins coalition calling FCC to stop international scam calls

BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey called on the Federal Communications Commission to protect people from international foreign robocalls that try to scam Americans.
According to the news release sent to 22News, AG Healey and a bipartisan group of 51 attorneys general sent a letter to the FCC Monday calling for the commission to require gateway providers, companies that allow foreign calls into the United States, to take steps to reduce how easily robocalls have been able to enter the U.S. telephone network, including implementing STIR/SHAKEN, a caller ID authentication technology that helps prevent spoofed calls.
“My office hears frequently from consumers who have been harmed by robocall scams,” said AG Healey. “Not only are they invasive and unwanted, but they are draining millions from the wallets of our residents. I am joining my colleagues across the country in calling on the FCC to put the proper measures in place to protect people from these scammers.”
In their letter, the attorneys general specifically ask the FCC to require all gateway providers to:
- Respond to requests from law enforcement, state attorneys general, or the FCC’s Industry Traceback Group to trace back calls within 24 hours.
- Block calls when providers are aware of an illegal or likely fraudulent caller.
- Block calls that originate from numbers that are on a “do not originate” list – such as government phone numbers that are for incoming calls only.
- Ensure that foreign telephone companies they partner with are making sure that calls are being made from legitimate numbers.