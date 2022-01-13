Attorney General Healey joins coalition calling FCC to stop international scam calls

FILE – In this April 1, 2021 file photo, Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey, right, responds to questions from reporters as U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., left, looks on during a news conference in Boston. Healey says Purdue Pharma’s plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over the U.S. opioid epidemic doesn’t go far enough to hold members of the Sackler family accountable for the crisis. It would preserve the vast majority of the wealth held by the family members who own the company that makes OxyContin. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey called on the Federal Communications Commission to protect people from international foreign robocalls that try to scam Americans.

According to the news release sent to 22News, AG Healey and a bipartisan group of 51 attorneys general sent a letter to the FCC Monday calling for the commission to require gateway providers, companies that allow foreign calls into the United States, to take steps to reduce how easily robocalls have been able to enter the U.S. telephone network, including implementing STIR/SHAKEN, a caller ID authentication technology that helps prevent spoofed calls.

“My office hears frequently from consumers who have been harmed by robocall scams,” said AG Healey. “Not only are they invasive and unwanted, but they are draining millions from the wallets of our residents. I am joining my colleagues across the country in calling on the FCC to put the proper measures in place to protect people from these scammers.”

In their letter, the attorneys general specifically ask the FCC to require all gateway providers to: