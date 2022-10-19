BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey launched a new online portal that charities can use to submit their statutorily required filings on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of the Attorney General, this is an effort to make it easier and more efficient for tens of thousands of nonprofit organizations and charities throughout Massachusetts to meet annual filing and disclosure requirements. The portal gives more than 25,000 Massachusetts charities and nonprofit organizations the option to make regulatory filings online with the AG’s Office while sending hard copy documentation through the mail.

Massachusetts law requires all public charities operating in Massachusetts to register and file annual reports with the AG’s Non-Profit Organizations/Public Charities Division. Public charities operate for the benefit of the public, and these annual filings provide a source of information regarding a charitable organization’s programs, activities, as well as finances.

The new portal will accept registration filings from organizations registering for the first time, along with charities submitting their annual Form PC financial reports. After creating an account, users can “save and continue” work on a draft report, collect required signatures using email addresses, and submit fees through the portal. The office still accepts hard copies of annual Forms PC and initial registrations as well.