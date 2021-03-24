Audit finds delays in workers’ comp cases by Department of Industrial Accidents

BOSTON (WWLP) – A recent audit by State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump’s office found the Department of Industrial Accidents (DIA) has not settled cases in a timely manner and was lax in reporting fees and penalties.

The DIA is responsible for reviewing workers’ compensation disputes and serves as the state’s court system for workers’ compensation cases under the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

Read the Department of Industrial Accidents audit here.

According to the report, during the period examined, (July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019) 68 percent of cases processed by DIA were not completed in the mandated timeframes for initial case conference, hearing, and decision.

The audit reviewed 10,695 claims, and found, on average, that conferences between the worker’s attorney, insurance company, and judge were completed 89 days past the mandated timeframe of 28 days. Hearings and case decisions were 159 and 134 days late, respectively.

The report found that DIA did not report attorney fees and insurer penalties to the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council (WCAC), which monitors and makes updates to the state’s workers’ compensation system. They also found that DIA did not have proper IT security controls over its case management system.

The audit revealed the agency did not always revoke terminated employees’ access rights to the system, did not ensure employees completed security awareness training, and did not have documentation of certain employee access rights. DIA also did not have a disaster recovery plan in place to ensure essential business functions continue and staff are properly trained.

The audit found no deficiencies in DIA’s administration of the Opioid Alternative Treatment Pathway Program, and its employee flex time and parking benefits programs.