BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A recent audit report finds that the Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt) needs to increase cybersecurity awareness training for employees in the Administration and Finance Department.

Read the full audit report of MassArt here.

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) conducted an audit of March 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. It found that the school was in compliance with the how they spent their federal COVID-19 relief funds, but fell short in making sure employees were properly trained on cybersecurity measures.

The final report recommends that the college require employees to complete new-hire and annual cybersecurity awareness training, and maintain a record of complete trainings for each employee.