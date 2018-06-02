Audit found additional cases of State Troopers involved in overtime abuse scandal

An ongoing audit of overtime shifts worked by members of the former Troop E has resulted in the discovery of alleged discrepancies between hours worked and pay received for additional personnel, State Police Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin announced Friday.

Five members of the former Troop E are scheduled for duty status hearings next week due to the alleged discrepancies. The hearing will set duty status of the five members involved while State Police Internal Affairs continue their investigation into the matter.

In a news release from State Police spokesman David Procopio, the five members could have their status changed from active duty to any of several other options, including suspension without pay.

“In March, the Department announced initial alleged discrepancies that were uncovered in certain Troop E overtime payments for 2016 and we made clear that our review would continue into other types of overtime shifts, other calendar years, and other Troops,” said Colonel Gilpin. “Today’s announcement is the result of the next stage of that ongoing effort to ensure that any department member who received payment for hours they did not work is held accountable and subject to appropriate disciplinary action.”

The five troopers are in addition to nearly 30 current and former troopers who are under investigation for possible overtime abuse.

The result of the audit is being provided to the state Attorney General’s Office for its ongoing review to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Friday’s announcement marks the completion of the State Police audit of all overtime shifts worked by the former Troop E in 2016, the news release stated. The department’s team conducting the overtime audits will now turn its attention to shifts worked in 2015.

State Police has since dismantled Troop E, which patrolled the Mass Pike.

Ongoing efforts to regain the public’s trust after the audit includes seeking proposals in order to select a private firm to review overtime policies and procedures, and research into a pilot program for a body camera system.