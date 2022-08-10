CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After quite a long stretch, we finally got a break from temperatures up in the 90s.

The heat wave is finally over, the second heat wave of the summer at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. The first heat wave of the summer was from July 20th through July 24th, a five-day heat wave. The latest heat wave was from August 4th through August 9th, a six-day heat wave.

So far this summer there have been 17 days with temperatures in the 90s. The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 82 degrees and our average low temperature is 61 degrees. The temperatures are right around average and the reason for that is that the cooler air is moving in.

The jet stream will continue to move to the south. The heat will stay off to the west and with cooler and more comfortable conditions, lower humidity moves into western Massachusetts.