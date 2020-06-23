Authorities: 9-year-old boy dies after 9-story fall

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy has died after falling from the ninth floor of a Massachusetts building that houses older residents.

Authorities say police and firefighters responding to the Belair Towers building in Brockton at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday found the boy unresponsive on the ground. The office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz in a statement said the boy was brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t released. The death is not considered suspicious.

A resident of the building told The Enterprise of Brockton that the boy was visiting his grandmother, who lives in the 10-story facility.