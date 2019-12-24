Authorities identify woman killed in Brockton car crash

BROCKTON, Mass (WWLP) – Authorities have identified a driver who died in a violent crash in Massachusetts.

The office of Plymouth’s district attorney says Diana Lancy, of Rochester, was killed while a male passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries following the Sunday morning crash.

The crash left the car severely damaged and wrapped around a utility pole in Brockton.

The 41-year-old Lancy was brought to South Shore Hospital, where she died. Cruz’s office said the passenger was first transported to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, before being taken to Boston Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

