Autistic Massachusetts boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award

Massachusetts

by: Brian Crandall, WJAR

Posted: / Updated:

(WJAR) – An end-of-the-year superlative has angered the mother of a student with autism in New Bedford, Massachusetts.  

Desiree Perez said teachers at Normandin Middle School gave her son a certificate on the last day of school that reads, “Most Likely to Get Lost in a Crowd.” The paper appears to have been signed by a group of teachers, including her son’s.

In a written statement, the New Bedford School District said it’s aware of the situation, and that a “full investigation” is underway.

Perez said she wants a face-to-face meeting with the superintendent, plus more education for the teachers involved. 

