Average gas price in Springfield increased this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 3.1 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.13. Prices are up by 3 cents per gallon compared to last month. Comparing to nearby cities, Worcester is currently $2.18 a gallon and Hartford is $2.20 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.25/g today. The national average is up 13.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Average gasoline prices continue to move higher in most areas as retail gas prices continue to follow the rising price of crude oil which remains near the highest level since COVID-19 began in March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Seasonal factors have sat in the backseat compared to a modest recovery in demand and a healthy dose of optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine will bring normal demand levels in the coming year. For now, it’s not the best news for motorists as I expect gas prices may continue their ascent, but while it won’t last forever, its likely a sign of what’s to come in 2021- higher prices. The year ahead will be likely marked by recovery in the pandemic and rising demand, and for motorists interested in what’s coming to the pump GasBuddy will be releasing our 2021 Fuel Price Outlook in the days ahead, which will hopefully give motorists some idea of what to plan for in terms of pain at the pump.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 16.8 cents more per gallon than they were last month.

The cheapest gas price found in Springfield this week is $1.97.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: