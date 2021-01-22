Avoid lottery Mega Millions jackpot scams

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The winner of the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night won’t be a millionaire, they’ll be a billionaire!

The jackpot is estimated to be worth $1 billion. This is just the third time in history that a lottery jackpot has hit this incredible milestone, making it the third-largest prize ever.

While it’s nice to dream, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll win it all. The odds of scoring Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302 million.

But some people are that lucky.

“I buy once in a blue moon. You know, it’s all random but yeah I just got lucky,” said Nicole Goudreau of Granby, who previously won $1 million from a scratch ticket.

Be wary of scams during this time. Never give out personal or financial information over the phone or an unknown website.

MEGA MILLIONS WINNING NUMBERS:

04-26-42-50-60; Mega Ball: 24