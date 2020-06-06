B.L.M. protests to be held in western Massachusetts Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Protests in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement are taking place all over western Massachusetts both Saturday and Sunday.

At least five protests Saturday across three western Massachusetts counties are planned. In Hampden county, there are two in Springfield, one starting at 10:30 a.m. in Court Square and the other stating at 1 p.m. that begins are Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant.

LIST: Peaceful protests happening in western Massachusetts this weekend

There is also a protest being held in Chicopee at 3 p.m. starting at Szot Park. In Hampshire county, a protest is taking place at 4 p.m. at the police station. In Franklin county, there will be another held in Greenfield Town Commons at 12:30 p.m.

Springfield Mayor Sarno released a statement about this weekend’s protests sating he’s praying that the protests this weekend will be peaceful. He also said state police, the national guard, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting with law enforcement “manpower” during the protests.