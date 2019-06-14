Baby raccoon rescued from tree in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A baby raccoon was rescued from a tree in Northampton Friday morning.

According to the Northampton Police Department, an animal control officer got a call Thursday about a baby raccoon that became stuck upside down in a tree.

Police said the raccoon had been making distress noises since Wednesday. Unfortunately, the officer was not able to reach the animal.

Friday morning, a tree service company rescued the raccoon from the tree. The animal control officer then took the raccoon to Berkshire Wildlife Services for rehabilitation.

Police said the raccoon was tired from the ordeal, but is expected to make a full recovery!