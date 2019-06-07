BaHa Brothers’ Sandbar Grill ordered closed

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police recently issued a court order to close a popular bar and restaurant in Taunton.

The BaHa Brothers’ Sandbar Grill, located on Weir Street, is now closed after 11 years in business, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s office tells Eyewitness News the owners evicted tenants but did not take ownership of the property or business.

The spokesman also said the owners did not seize any property after the tenants allegedly failed to pay rent.

This comes just three days after the restaurant announced on Facebook it would be unexpectedly closing its doors.

“This is not something we were planning, and are still processing the news, but it is important you hear from us,” the post reads. “We weren’t ready to close, but the choice was taken out of our hands.”

The post went on to thank the staff, local supporters and customers.