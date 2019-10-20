Baird Middle School closed Monday after flooding caused by sprinkler system

Breaking News
LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Baird Middle School in Ludlow is closed after significant flooding in the building Sunday.

According to Ludlow Public Schools, problems with the sprinkler system at the middle school resulted in substantial flooding in upper and lower levels of the building, including classrooms and the cafeteria.

Baird Middle School will be closed Monday, October 21. This will be the first blizzard bag day of the school year.

Ludlow Public Schools said time is needed to clean up and identify the cause for the malfunction.

