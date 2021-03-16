Baker admin to announce COVID-19 vaccine schedule for remaining groups Wednesday

Gov. Charlie Baker speaks to the media Wednesday after touring the Shawmut Corporation’s West Bridgewater manufacturing facility that produces N-95 masks. (John Tlumacki/Boston Globe/Pool)

BOSTON (WWLP/SHNS) – A plan for all remaining groups in Massachusetts’s COVID-19 vaccine plan will be announced Wednesday.

In a tweet, Governor Charlie Baker said his administration will release a schedule for the remaining groups, allowing every resident to know when they will be eligible for a vaccine.

“Thank you for making MA a national leader in the vaccination effort,” Gov. Baker added.

Tomorrow morning, our administration will release the schedule for all remaining groups in MA's vaccine plan. Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine.



Another 31,000 fully vaccinated

About 31,000 more Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday compared to one day earlier, according to the latest Department of Public Health statistics.

Overall, the Bay State had administered 2,610,479 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Tuesday’s daily report, an increase of 75,184 over the cumulative 2,535,295 doses reported Monday. With another 31,379 fully inoculated, Massachusetts has 946,306 residents who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state could cross the mark of 1 million people fully vaccinated by the end of the week.

Since the first vaccines received emergency use authorization in December, the federal government has shipped 2,991,670 doses to Massachusetts, 2,610,479 of which have made it into arms as of Tuesday.

Vaccine supply increases to 170K next week

Massachusetts will receive a “modest” increase of about 20,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the next week, including unexpected Johnson & Johnson doses, the Baker administration confirmed.

The state is expected to receive 170,000 first doses that will be distributed for use over the next week, an increase over the roughly 150,000 doses the federal government shipped last week. An official with the state’s COVID-19 Command Center said the state’s allotment this week will include 8,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The increase, including the J&J doses, was not expected by administration officials. Gov. Charlie Baker said last week that he had been told by the Biden administration not to expect any increase for the month of March. The officials described the new supply as a “modest increase, but not significant.”

The state’s allocation, which will be spread across its mass vaccination sites, regional vaccine collaboratives, providers, select local boards of health and community health centers, does not include doses the federal government sends directly to pharmacies and other qualified health centers.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients held his weekly governor call Tuesday and announced an increase of vaccine allotments, including allotments from all three authorized vaccines, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.