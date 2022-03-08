CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone is paying more for food and heat as inflation continues to be a major issue across the country. There are programs available to help those who need assistance.

The Baker administration announced nearly 200,000 Massachusetts households who participate in SNAP will see increased benefits this month. It’s in response to the rising cost of utilities.

The state also plans to send messages later this month with information on the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to around 300,000 households that receive SNAP benefits.

This year’s heating assistance program is accepting applications through May 13th. According to the Baker Administration, the program served about 135,000 households in the 2020-21 heating season. You can call 800-623-8175 to sign up or see more information about the program.