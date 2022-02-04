Baker Administration awarded more than $13m for electric charging stations

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has awarded more than $13 million for electric vehicle fast charging stations and western Massachusetts will benefit too.

54 government and private entities received the grants to install just over 300 direct-current fast charging ports. These ports will be disbursed across 150 different locations, and will be seen in all four western Massachusetts counties.

Amherst, Greenfield, Holyoke, and Pittsfield just a few local communities to benefit. The grants will make expanding access to electric vehicle charging ports easier, as more and more residents make the switch to electric cars.