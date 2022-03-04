BOSTON (SHNS) – All Massachusetts executive branch agencies will be directed to review their contracts and terminate any agreements with Russian state-owned companies under an order Gov. Charlie Baker signed a week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Baker’s Thursday executive order calls the invasion “a brutal and unjustified attack that violates the most basic principles of international law” and says “the Ukrainian people are engaged in a brave defense of their country.” It directs Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan to “verify that no executive department agency is currently contracting with any Russian state-owned company or otherwise engaged in any partnership, affiliation, or exchange with any Russian state-owned company, Russian government controlled entity, or Russian governmental body.”

The order also encourages independent agencies, public colleges and universities, and other constitutional offices to adopt similar policies, and directs the Massachusetts Office for Refugees and Immigrants to support Ukrainian immigrants and refugees fleeing their country. “They are a tough and able people, and they are in a terrible, terrible place, and we should do whatever we can to help them,” Baker said on GBH Radio earlier Thursday.

Russia’s invasion and the imposition of sanctions by countries including the U.S. have prompted Massachusetts officials to seek ways to show their support for Ukraine and condemn the regime of Vladimir Putin. After 58 lawmakers urged Treasurer Deb Goldberg to divest state pension funds from Russian companies — a move Goldberg said she supports but which requires legislative authorization — Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr on Thursday filed a bill (SD 3025) that would green-light divestment of the state’s limited holdings and authorize Baker to end any contracts that benefit Russia. It would also direct state officials to prevent companies owned by, controlled by, or based in Russia from accessing any cash or securities in banks subject to Massachusetts oversight.