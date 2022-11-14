DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the U.S flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be flown at half-staff at all state buildings Monday in honor of United States Army Sergeant First Class Jeremy Bushey of Dalton.

The Great Barrington Fire Department posted on Facebook that SFC Bushey of Dalton died suddenly on Sunday, October 30th at the age of 39. He was born in Northampton and graduated from Hampshire Regional High School in 2001.

In 2007, he enlisted in the Army and completed basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Throughout his career, he was sent overseas three times, once to Germany and twice to South Korea, according to the obituary on Legacy.com.

The funeral will be held on Monday for Sergeant First Class Bushey, US Army, Fort Bliss, Battery C, 3d Battalion, 43d ADA Regiment, Fort Bliss, TX, at Czelusniak Funeral Home in Northampton with full Military Honors.