Baker-Polito Administration announce new $2.1 million funding to reduce air pollution

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that it has launched a new $2.1 million funding for projects that will reduce diesel emissions from vehicles and equipment throughout the Commonwealth.

The program, funded through the federal Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) program, will help to accelerate the retirement of less efficient polluting vehicles.

“Massachusetts is committed to taking bold action to reduce emissions and meet our ambitious climate goals, and the shift to cleaner vehicles and equipment is essential as we seek to reduce exposure of our citizens to diesel emissions, which will improve air quality and benefit public health,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Diesel emissions can result in health conditions like asthma and exacerbate global climate change, this project aims to fund the upgrade or replacement of eligible diesel vehicles such as buses, trucks, marine engines, locomotives, and non-road equipment.

“By funding these important upgrades, we will continue to shift toward cleaner technology and put the Commonwealth on the path to achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

The funds are available to private, public, and non-profit entities and eligibility is based on criteria from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency DERA Program Guide. Applications for the program must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on July 12.

“We look forward to receiving applications and working with fleet managers across the Commonwealth to upgrade their technology and adopt cleaner transportation equipment,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.

For more information on the DERA grant solicitation click here.