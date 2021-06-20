Baker-Polito Administration announces five new early college programs

WORCESTER (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced the designation of five new early college programs to launch this September.

On Friday Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito met with high school students from several Worcester public high schools to hear about their experiences in early college courses, a statewide initiative where high school students can earn college credits at no cost.

In the newly approved programs, 43 high schools will have designated early college programs that will impact approximately 4,500 high school students.

The five early college programs approved this week include: