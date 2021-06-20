Baker-Polito Administration announces five new early college programs

WORCESTER (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced the designation of five new early college programs to launch this September.
On Friday Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito met with high school students from several Worcester public high schools to hear about their experiences in early college courses, a statewide initiative where high school students can earn college credits at no cost.
In the newly approved programs, 43 high schools will have designated early college programs that will impact approximately 4,500 high school students.
The five early college programs approved this week include:
- Gardner Academy for Learning and Technology in partnership with Mt. Wachusett Community College
- High School of Commerce in Springfield in partnership with Springfield Technical Community College
- North Quincy High in partnership with Quincy College
- Quincy High School in partnership with Quincy College
- Waltham High School in partnership with Framingham State and Massachusetts Bay Community College