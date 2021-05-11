Baker-Polito administration applauds federal approval of vineyard wind project

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration applauded the Record of Decision issued by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) granting approval to the Vineyard Wind project.

The key federal permitting approval allows Vineyard Wind to advance its construction and operations plan to bring 800 Megawatts of cost-effective, renewable offshore wind power to Massachusetts ratepayers.

“This groundbreaking project will produce affordable, renewable energy, create jobs, and prove Massachusetts developed a successful model for developing offshore wind energy. We appreciate the federal government’s partnership to grant this approval and look forward to working with Vineyard Wind to create thousands of jobs and set the Commonwealth on a path to achieve Net Zero emissions,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

After the selection of the Vineyard Wind project, a second process resulted in the selection of the Mayflower Wind project in October 2019. Together, the two projects represent major steps in meeting the state’s greenhouse gas emission reduction mandates and growing the Commonwealth’s clean energy economy.

“Offshore wind represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for communities across Massachusetts, especially in the South Coast region, to pioneer this new clean energy industry in the U.S.,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

The 800 MW Vineyard Wind project will utilize 62 GE Haliade-X turbines, currently the world’s most powerful turbine with a capacity of 13 MW per machine utilizing wind blades spanning 107 meters.