Baker-Polito administration awards $3 million to public water suppliers

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that it has awarded $3 million in grants to 17 public water supply systems for expenses related to the design and planning of treatment systems that protect drinking water against PFAS.

The grants were awarded to water systems serving Cambridge, Danvers, and Westfield among others.

“PFAS compounds present a significant risk to public health, and these grants will help public water suppliers as they perform the critical work necessary to protect the health and safety of their consumers,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

The grants were made available as part of $28.4 million secured by the Baker-Polito Administration in two supplemental budgets for water infrastructure and PFAS testing.

“Cities and towns work hard to protect local water resources, and these grants provide much-needed capital to support the design and planning of essential water treatment systems,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

PFAS have been linked to a variety of health risks, particularly in women who are pregnant or nursing, and in infants.

Some of the awarded water supply systems are:

Cambridge Water Department – $115,680 for reimbursement and new planning and design.

Danvers Water Division (Danvers and Middleton) – $200,000 reimbursement for completed planning and design.

Dudley Water Department – $178,500 for planning and design.

Littleton Water Department – $200,000 for planning and design.

Westborough DPW – $200,000 for planning and design.

Westfield DPW-Water Division – $180,495 for reimbursement for completed planning and design.

Woburn Water Department – $108,000 for planning and design.

The grants announced aim to provide funding to water suppliers for the necessary planning, studies, pump tests, engineering, and design work necessary to remove PFAS contamination from water.