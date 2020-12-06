Baker-Polito administration submits first vaccine order

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration has submitted an initial vaccine order to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This submission is only the first of 300,000 doses expected to arrive in Massachusetts by the end of December.

The federal government has given Massachusetts 59,475 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the first shipment which is part of the 300,000 doses that the CDC is expected to send to the state.

The first batch of the vaccines will be for the first dose of a two dose regimen.

The administration has also been working with the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group to prepare for a safe and efficient distribution with guidance from the CDC.