Baker-Polito Administration teams up with Dunkin’ and Museum of Science to help residents get vaccinated

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration is partnering with the Museum of Science in Boston and Dunkin’ in an effort to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in Massachusetts.

Museum of Science Vaccination Clinic

The Museum of Science Boston and CIC Health will host a vaccination clinic for people aged 12 and older in the Atrium outside the Charles Hayden Planetarium and Mugar Omni Theater on May 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and May 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to residents. Participants will also be provided free parking and two free tickets to the museum, which can be used for a future date.

Live demonstrations from Museum educators, raffles, and other giveaways will be offered to those who get vaccinated in the clinic. Advanced registration for an appointment is encouraged and can be booked here but walk-ins are also welcomed. A second clinic will also be held on June 18 and 19 for second doses.

Dunkin’ and CIC Health created the Dunkin’ Days at the Hynes which is a two-day initiative to also boost vaccination of all eligible residents in the Commonwealth. The clinic will be held on May 27 and May 28 from 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston and will offer vaccinated residents a free Dunkin’ Iced Coffee.

The event will also have appearances by Dunkin’ mascots Icy Joe and Sprinkles, photo ops, and prizes. Five lucky people at the vaccination site will also be surprised with free dunkin’ coffee for a year.

There is no pre-registration required, and walk-ups are strongly encouraged.