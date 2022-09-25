BOSTON (WWLP) – To celebrate Climate Week, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $1,217,619 in grant funding for 26 projects through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program.

This grant program provides towns with critical funding to undertake public processes and hire technical expertise to reduce and prepare for climate change impacts. It also improves land use practices, conserve and sustainably develop land, and to branch out housing choices.

“In 2018, the Baker-Polito Administration created the Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program, and since that time, over $7 million has been invested into 125 local projects across the Commonwealth,” said EEA Secretary Beth Card. “Many of the projects being funded through this grant program will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is critical as we strive to mitigate the impacts of climate change. We are eager to continue to work with our municipal and local partners to make communities in Massachusetts better and more resilient places to live and work.”

The planning Assistance Grant Program is part of the technical assistance that is offered to communities in support of Baker-Polito Administration’s Housing Choice Initiative. It also helps towns comply with Section 3A of the Zoning Act. Funding enables towns to improve their land use practices, branch out housing choices, and develop land that is consistent with the Massachusetts Sustainable Development Principles.

The following applicates received grant funding for 2023:

ApplicantCommunityProjectGrant Amount
MaynardActon & MaynardPowder Mill Road Corridor Zoning Implementation Project$35,000
Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC)Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lenox, Monterey, and Williamstown.Decarbonizing Berkshire County$37,500
BRPCSheffieldHousing Production Plan Implementation$25,000
BurlingtonBurlingtonForm Based Code$50,000
Cape Cod Commission (CCC)Chatham, Eastham, Provincetown, Truro, & WellfleetRegulatory Tools for Development in the Floodplain$148,534
Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission (CMRPC)AuburnAuburn Housing Production Plan Update$11,250
CMRPCHardwickHardwick Open Space and Recreation Plan Update$10,875
CMRPCPrincetonPrinceton Ecotourism Economic Development Plan$33,425
CMRPCRegionwide ProjectBuild-Out Analysis Pilot$24,930
CMRPCRutlandRutland Master Plan Update$28,105
DracutDracutMBTA Housing Requirements$40,000
Franklin Regional Council of Governments (FRCOG)Ashfield, Buckland, Colrain, Deerfield, & ShutesburyRegional Pollinator Habitat Corridor Action Plan & Pollinator Toolkit$50,500
LittletonLittletonTOD Zoning to meet MBTA Zoning Requirements$50,000
Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC)Framingham and MaldenClimate Action Roadmap Development$100,000
MiltonMiltonEast Milton Overlay Zoning$40,000
Montachusett Regional Planning Commission (MRPC)LunenburgMBTA Housing Requirements$30,000
MRPCShirleyMaster Plan Implementation$25,000
Merrimack Valley Planning Commission (MVPC)Amesbury, Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Merrimac, Methuen, Newbury, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury, and West NewburyHousing Production Plan update for 14 communities$140,000
NahantNahantMBTA Communities Compliant Zoning$34,950
NewburyportNewburyportWaterfront West Overlay Zoning District$50,000
PittsfieldPittsfieldMorningside and West Side Neighborhood Rezoning$41,250
Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC)Belchertown, Monson, and WareRegulating Battery Energy Storage Best Practices and Model Zoning Bylaw/Ordinance$16,000
RocklandRocklandMBTA Communities Compliance and Development of a Façade Improvement Program$20,300
SouthwickSouthwickMaster Plan$50,000
Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD)Dighton, Middleboro, and other SRPEDD communitiesOpen Space Development Bylaws$75,000
SwampscottSwampscottClimate Action and Resilience Plan$50,000

The Baker-Polito Administration’s Housing Choice Initiative provides motivation, rewards, technical assistance, and specific legislative reform to empower cities to plan and build the diverse housing stock that the Commonwealth needs to continue to thrive. 