BOSTON (WWLP) – To celebrate Climate Week, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $1,217,619 in grant funding for 26 projects through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program.

This grant program provides towns with critical funding to undertake public processes and hire technical expertise to reduce and prepare for climate change impacts. It also improves land use practices, conserve and sustainably develop land, and to branch out housing choices.

“In 2018, the Baker-Polito Administration created the Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program, and since that time, over $7 million has been invested into 125 local projects across the Commonwealth,” said EEA Secretary Beth Card. “Many of the projects being funded through this grant program will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is critical as we strive to mitigate the impacts of climate change. We are eager to continue to work with our municipal and local partners to make communities in Massachusetts better and more resilient places to live and work.”

The planning Assistance Grant Program is part of the technical assistance that is offered to communities in support of Baker-Polito Administration’s Housing Choice Initiative. It also helps towns comply with Section 3A of the Zoning Act. Funding enables towns to improve their land use practices, branch out housing choices, and develop land that is consistent with the Massachusetts Sustainable Development Principles.

The following applicates received grant funding for 2023:

Applicant Community Project Grant Amount Maynard Acton & Maynard Powder Mill Road Corridor Zoning Implementation Project $35,000 Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lenox, Monterey, and Williamstown. Decarbonizing Berkshire County $37,500 BRPC Sheffield Housing Production Plan Implementation $25,000 Burlington Burlington Form Based Code $50,000 Cape Cod Commission (CCC) Chatham, Eastham, Provincetown, Truro, & Wellfleet Regulatory Tools for Development in the Floodplain $148,534 Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission (CMRPC) Auburn Auburn Housing Production Plan Update $11,250 CMRPC Hardwick Hardwick Open Space and Recreation Plan Update $10,875 CMRPC Princeton Princeton Ecotourism Economic Development Plan $33,425 CMRPC Regionwide Project Build-Out Analysis Pilot $24,930 CMRPC Rutland Rutland Master Plan Update $28,105 Dracut Dracut MBTA Housing Requirements $40,000 Franklin Regional Council of Governments (FRCOG) Ashfield, Buckland, Colrain, Deerfield, & Shutesbury Regional Pollinator Habitat Corridor Action Plan & Pollinator Toolkit $50,500 Littleton Littleton TOD Zoning to meet MBTA Zoning Requirements $50,000 Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) Framingham and Malden Climate Action Roadmap Development $100,000 Milton Milton East Milton Overlay Zoning $40,000 Montachusett Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) Lunenburg MBTA Housing Requirements $30,000 MRPC Shirley Master Plan Implementation $25,000 Merrimack Valley Planning Commission (MVPC) Amesbury, Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Merrimac, Methuen, Newbury, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury, and West Newbury Housing Production Plan update for 14 communities $140,000 Nahant Nahant MBTA Communities Compliant Zoning $34,950 Newburyport Newburyport Waterfront West Overlay Zoning District $50,000 Pittsfield Pittsfield Morningside and West Side Neighborhood Rezoning $41,250 Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) Belchertown, Monson, and Ware Regulating Battery Energy Storage Best Practices and Model Zoning Bylaw/Ordinance $16,000 Rockland Rockland MBTA Communities Compliance and Development of a Façade Improvement Program $20,300 Southwick Southwick Master Plan $50,000 Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD) Dighton, Middleboro, and other SRPEDD communities Open Space Development Bylaws $75,000 Swampscott Swampscott Climate Action and Resilience Plan $50,000

The Baker-Polito Administration’s Housing Choice Initiative provides motivation, rewards, technical assistance, and specific legislative reform to empower cities to plan and build the diverse housing stock that the Commonwealth needs to continue to thrive.