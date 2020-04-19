Baker releases guidelines to re-open the state after COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The federal government released guidelines on opening up the U.S. again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Baker says the state would need 14 days of consistent decline in positive COVID-19 tests before the state can open back up. Meanwhile, the White House announced a three phase approach to re-open the county which is backed on the likelyhood of a COVID-19 rebound in areas and satisfying gating criteria.

Massachusetts is still in the surge with Saturday being the fifth day in a row where COVID-10 deaths in the state topped 100. When it comes to opening schools back up, Baker has not made a decision on if classes will be closed for the rest of the school year.

Baker said the key to opening the state back up is contact tracing where when someone tests positive for the virus, everyone they’ve come in contact with at less than six feet for more than 15 minutes gets a call.

The Department of Public Health is reporting that nearly 10,000 people in the state are currently being monitored or under quarantine.