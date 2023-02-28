ARLINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A bald eagle is in critical condition after being believed to have eaten rodenticide poisoning.

The female bald eagle known as MK was found in a cemetery in Arlington on the ground and too weak to get off the ground after many tries flying away. MK was taken to the New England Wildlife Center.

The veterinary team says MK is severely anemic, lethargic, can barely stand on her own, and has a delayed blood clotting time. Lab results taken led the Wildlife Center to believe she likely ate a rodent that was ingested with poison. She has no broken bones and was not carrying any eggs.

MK is a well-documented bald eagle in eastern Massachusetts. She was hatched in Waltham in 2016 and mates with a bald eagle named KZ. MK and KZ frequently visit the Mystic River watershed and even have a children’s book written about them.