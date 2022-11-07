CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, Massachusetts residents will be heading out to the polls to vote. However, experts are predicting a lower then average turnout.

22News spoke with local political consultant, Tony Cignoli, who told 22News what will ultimately drive voters to the polls. An estimated 2.2 million of the state’s 4.8 million registered voters are predicted to cast their ballots. Cignoli said the four ballot questions are what will bring the voters to the polls this year.

“Dental insurance. That’s one heck of a question that people here in Massachusetts get to weigh on here for a change,” said Cignoli.

