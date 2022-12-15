SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More local reaction Thursday on the announcement of Governor Baker becoming the new head of the NCAA, this time from top leaders from the home of basketball.

John Doleva, President of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, told 22News that he thinks choosing the outgoing governor was a quote a “great pick.” Also praising him for being mindful and analytical.

“They need somebody to peel back the onion and take a look at the way things are done and he’s somebody who is very practical,” Doleva said.

According to the NCAA, Baker will become president of the organization that governs college sports in March. Baker played basketball at Harvard and has decades of experience leading other high profile institutions.