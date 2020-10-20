Baystate Health: 28 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, none in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 28 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, no patient is being hospitalized in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 26 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

State public health officials reported 827 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 141,474. A total of 17,654 new tests were performed as of Sunday with an overall of 5,239,651 molecular tests administered.