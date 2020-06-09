Baystate Health: Ongoing steady trend of declining positive COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, Baystate Health has now tested a total of 15,927 individuals for the coronavirus.

Of those numbers, 13,949 have come back negative, 1,822 are positive and 156 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 34 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 4 of whom are in critical care units, and 20 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 33 confirmed, 19 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital- 1 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Below are key facts mentioned by Dr. Andrew Artenstein, Chief Physician Executive and Chief Academic Officer at Baystate Health during Mayor Sarno’s COVID-19 update meeting:

There is a steady slow ongoing trend of declining cases

Cases dropped to 30% for the first time in three months at Baystate Health

ICU patient counts are in the single digits

There’s a possibility to see an increase in COVID-19 cases due to protests

About 25,000 have been tested since the onset of the pandemic

10,000 of 25,000 are community outreach, which is people who are in facilities such as jails, nursing homes, and health care centers

Majority of patients at Baystate Health are non-COVID-19 patients

Adequate PPE is available

Non-COVID-19 patients are able to head to hospitals as every hospital re-opens its doors during Phase 2

Family members are able to visit patients at this time after being screened

Advancing telehealth is in the works for patients who don’t need a face to face visit

The Department of Public Health reported Monday, there are now 103,626 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,353 deaths.