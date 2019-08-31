Beach closed after shark spotted eating a seal

This undated photo made available by The Pew Charitable Trusts shows the mako shark swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off Rhode Island. Countries have agreed to protect more than a dozen shark species at risk of extinction, in a move aimed at conserving some of the ocean’s most awe-inspiring creatures who have themselves become prey to commercial fishing and the Chinese appetite for shark fin soup. Three proposals covering the international trade of 18 types of mako sharks, wedgefishes and guitarfishes each passed with a needed two-thirds majority in a committee of the World Wildlife Conference known as CITES on Sunday Aug. 25, 2019. (Matthew D Potenski/The Pew Charitable Trusts via AP)

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — A shark sighting prompted Massachusetts officials to temporarily close a beach to swimming.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says there was a confirmed attack on a seal by white shark just before 10 a.m. Saturday off Nauset Beach in Orleans.

Swimming was prohibited for about an hour.

Several Cape Cod beaches have been temporarily closed to swimming this summer because of shark sightings.

Surveillance has been stepped up this summer after two shark attacks on humans off Cape Cod last year, including one that killed a 26-year-old Massachusetts.