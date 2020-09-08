Bear hunting in Massachusetts opens Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are more than 4,500 black bears in Massachusetts, according to MassWildlife. The first of three black bear hunting seasons starts Tuesday.

The first season scheduled for 2020 is held from September 8 until September 26, when there are no requirements to wear orange.

Hunting begins a half hour before sunrise, and ends a half hour after sunset. It’s illegal to hunt on Sundays.

According to the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, hunters can only carry certain rifles, handguns, muzzle-loader, and archery gear in this first season.

The second season of bear hunting is held from November 2 until November 21 where hunters are allowed to use certain types of rifles, muzzle-loader, and archery.

The third season of bear hunting is held from November 30 until December 12 where hunters are allowed to use certain types of muzzle-loader, archery and shotgun.

To hunt bear in the Commonwealth, you must have a license and a permit, which you can get through MassFishHunt and you’re only allowed to kill one bear per calendar year.

It is illegal to bait bear and use dogs for bear hunting.

A 22News viewer emailed a photo of a bear Tuesday morning in her friend’s backyard. Although Kathy did not indicate where the bear was spotted, she wants to warn our viewers to be careful and aware of your surroundings. Kathy named the bear Bobby and has mentioned the neighbor has a bird feeder out that may have attracted Bobby to the backyard.