BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A photo was shared of a Belchertown native serving in the South China Sea aboard USS Tripoli.

According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class John Aniolowsky of Belchertown was caught on camera reloading an M9 service pistol during a small arms qualification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) on Tuesday.

Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.