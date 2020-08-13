Belchertown Senior Center still honoring volunteers despite pandemic

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year, the Belchertown Senior Center honors its volunteers.

The senior center may be closed, but that’s not stopping the staff from honoring the many members and volunteers who are indispensable to its operation. Gifts and greetings galore for the seniors to whom the center means so much.

Judith Merceir, one of the senior center volunteers, expresses her nostalgia at the senior center while it was open.

“Oh, so nice of the people, very, very nice. And I can’t wait for the place to open again.”

Katy Martin is a volunteer coordinator for the Belchertown Senior center and she explained how many volunteers helped them in the past before the pandemic started.

“We have nearly 100 volunteers who have helped us in the past year and they work everywhere in the center from the kitchen to information, exercise classes, they’re just in every corner of the center,” said Katy Martin.

They also occupy a special place in the hearts of the staff. so much so that they placed on the lawn of each volunteer a sign thanking them for what they contribute to the success of their senior center.

That, in addition to gifts presented Thursday afternoon along with a heartfelt thank you.