Bettors dump record amounts into lottery

BOSTON (SHNS) – The last week of 2021 was the best one on record for Massachusetts Lottery sales as weekly sales records for scratch tickets and Keno combined with a rising Powerball jackpot to contribute to more than $145.3 million in sales.

From Sunday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 1, the Lottery sold $145,329,765 worth of its products, eclipsing the previous weekly sales record of $139.47 million set the week that ended Jan. 16, 2021, by more than 4 percent, the Lottery announced Wednesday.

“Thanks to the Lottery team, our retail partners, and most importantly, our customers we have been able to achieve another record setting performance,” Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who chairs the Lottery Commission, said. “Despite a challenging business environment over the last two years, the Lottery has been able to surpass previous records set and we hope to build upon … that success this year.”

The Lottery sold just more than $97.88 million worth of scratch tickets during the last week of 2021, topping the previous weekly high of $93.16 million established during the final week of 2020. Keno sales for the last week of 2021 totaled nearly $25.8 million, breaking the $25 million mark for the first time and breaking the weekly record of $24.48 million in Keno sales the week that ended March 20, 2021.

Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney said the record-setting sales were “driven by a thoughtful, analytical approach to all areas of our business such as new ticket development, managing inventory and distribution, new promotions and enhancing digital and social media while making operational adjustments prompted by the pandemic.” The Lottery produced a record $1.112 billion in profit in fiscal 2021 for the Legislature to use as local aid to cities and towns and through five months of fiscal 2022 is running roughly $38.5 million ahead of the fiscal 2021 profit pace.

Goldberg told lawmakers and Baker administration officials last month that she expects the Lottery will generate about $995 million in revenue for the state this fiscal year and roughly $1 billion in fiscal year 2023.