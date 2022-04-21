BOSTON (WWLP) – A former Lynn District Court assistant chief probation officer was convicted on Wednesday of sexually exploiting a child.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 49-year-old Brian Orlandella of Beverly was convicted following a six-day jury trial of sexual exploitation of a child and of transfer of obscene material to a minor.

A 13-year-old’s mother in Texas contacted local police in May 2018 about messages she found on her daughter’s cell phone with an adult man. The messages sent through the Kik app showed Orlandella images of himself masturbating and directed her to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos of herself.

Police seized two phones from Orlandella’s home after tracing the Kik account’s IP address. One of the phones contained the evidence and Orlandella admitted that he had used Kik and was the person depicted in the obscene videos recovered from the victim’s phone. He was arrested and charged in December 2018.

Orlandella faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a $350,000 fine, he is scheduled to be sentenced on August 5.