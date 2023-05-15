CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Make sure to read the fine print, the Better Business Bureau warns as letters that look like they are about your mortgage may be a deceptive solicitation for a home warranty service.

The Better Business Bureau reports that a recent scheme shows homeowners receive a letter that appears to come from their mortgage provider, allegedly from the company’s “Home Warranty Dept,” and claims that their home warranty must be renewed.

The BBB Scam Tracker report noticed “at the very bottom of the letter in small print is the comment, ‘Not all consumers have previous coverage. We are not affiliated with your current mortgage.’”

“The mailing is made to look like a check: it has the tear-away sides and inside is a ‘Renewal Fee Voucher’ for $199.00. It’s not a check: it’s an attempt to get you to sign up for a home warranty,” another homeowner reported.

Before taking action, read the fine print. The number to call to renew your warranty may compromise your personal information to a company that employs deceptive advertising tactics. This is similar to extended car warranty calls, the product may be real however, you may want to avoid doing business with a company that resorts to misleading sales techniques.

The following information provided by BBB are tips on how to avoid similar schemes: