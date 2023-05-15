CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Make sure to read the fine print, the Better Business Bureau warns as letters that look like they are about your mortgage may be a deceptive solicitation for a home warranty service.
The Better Business Bureau reports that a recent scheme shows homeowners receive a letter that appears to come from their mortgage provider, allegedly from the company’s “Home Warranty Dept,” and claims that their home warranty must be renewed.
The BBB Scam Tracker report noticed “at the very bottom of the letter in small print is the comment, ‘Not all consumers have previous coverage. We are not affiliated with your current mortgage.’”
“The mailing is made to look like a check: it has the tear-away sides and inside is a ‘Renewal Fee Voucher’ for $199.00. It’s not a check: it’s an attempt to get you to sign up for a home warranty,” another homeowner reported.
Before taking action, read the fine print. The number to call to renew your warranty may compromise your personal information to a company that employs deceptive advertising tactics. This is similar to extended car warranty calls, the product may be real however, you may want to avoid doing business with a company that resorts to misleading sales techniques.
The following information provided by BBB are tips on how to avoid similar schemes:
- Go to the source. If you receive any correspondence about your mortgage or home warranty that you aren’t sure about, don’t use the contact information in the message. Instead, call your lender directly to inquire about the matter. Look up their contact information separately on your mortgage bill or search for your lender’s customer service line on their website.
- Watch out for high-pressure offers or threats. Don’t let scammers pressure you to act immediately, even if they say you could lose your home. If someone tries to use scare tactics, stop communicating with them and contact your bank or lender directly.
- Shopping for a home warranty? Check out this BBB Tip about home warranties for more advice.