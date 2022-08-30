GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of New England is warning people of a new scam targeting people in need of locksmith services.

The growing scam was discovered by a locksmith company, Norbert’s Locksmith in Great Barrington, who came across internet listings impersonating their business. When you call these fake companies, they answer with generic greetings like “thanks for calling our company”. They will quote you a reasonable price and find ways to increase it once they arrive, usually in an unmarked van or truck.

“People are definitely getting ripped off,” Norbert Ruthel, of Norbert’s Locksmith in Great Barrington.

According to a news release from the BBB, Norbert’s Locksmith told them the scammers can hurt his reputation. He spoke with a local realtor who called one of the scam numbers and was charged $150 over the phone.

“I don’t have an office, and I don’t work 24 hours a day and weekends,” Ruthel said.

To avoid a locksmith scam, check their identification, demand an invoice, and don’t let them drill the lock right away.

Some reports of locksmith scams reported to BBB’s Scam Tracker: