BOSTON (SHNS) – President Joseph Biden’s coming back to Massachusetts next Tuesday for a concert fundraiser featuring singer-songwriter James Taylor, the state Democratic Party said Tuesday.

The Dec. 5 shindig in Boston, titled “You’ve Got A Friend In Joe,” will raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, according to an invitation emailed out by MassDems Chair Steve Kerrigan.

Ticket prices range from $50 (mezzanine rear) to $500 (orchestra side front) to $7,500 (orchestra center front). The time and address of the event won’t be shared with ticketholders until 36 to 48 hours beforehand, Kerrigan wrote.

Biden just departed Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon after spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket with his family.